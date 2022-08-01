Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell has called for calm in Thembisa as a second person was shot dead during a protest on Monday.
Protesters allegedly torched vehicles and a building at the municipality’s customer care centre.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the matter had been handed to the SAPS for investigation.
She couldn’t confirm whether the second protester killed was shot by metro police.
“We cannot confirm as of now, but we have noted two incidents that happened as a result of this protest. As it stands we are not in a position to determine how he succumbed to the injuries.”
Residents on Monday protested against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates”.
Ekurhuleni mayor calls for calm after second protester shot dead
Journalist
Image: Crime Air Network via Twitter
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell has called for calm in Thembisa as a second person was shot dead during a protest on Monday.
Protesters allegedly torched vehicles and a building at the municipality’s customer care centre.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the matter had been handed to the SAPS for investigation.
She couldn’t confirm whether the second protester killed was shot by metro police.
“We cannot confirm as of now, but we have noted two incidents that happened as a result of this protest. As it stands we are not in a position to determine how he succumbed to the injuries.”
Residents on Monday protested against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates”.
Campbell called for calm, saying: “Citizens have the constitutional right to protest. However, arson and vandalism of public infrastructure will not be tolerated.”
Last week she delegated five MMCs to engage residents on a memorandum submitted to the city. “However, that meeting unfortunately collapsed and failed to reach any resolutions.”
The destruction of infrastructure was politically motivated and intended to undermine the progress of the new administration, she said.
Some roads in the area have been barricaded with rocks since Sunday night. A community engagement was called by Ekurhuleni officials on Friday, but protesters said they wanted the mayor to address them.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics