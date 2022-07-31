Fight to save endangered African penguins stepped up
By Tshepiso Mametela - 31 July 2022
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) in Gqeberha is continuing its work to rescue and rehabilitate African penguins and other seabirds on the Eastern Cape coast.
The wildlife rescue organisation recently collaborated in the drafting of the first and second versions of the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan, supporting the government in inviting public comments on the draft review...
Fight to save endangered African penguins stepped up
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) in Gqeberha is continuing its work to rescue and rehabilitate African penguins and other seabirds on the Eastern Cape coast.
The wildlife rescue organisation recently collaborated in the drafting of the first and second versions of the African Penguin Biodiversity Management Plan, supporting the government in inviting public comments on the draft review...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics