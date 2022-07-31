Survivor awarded Steenkamp Foundation bursary
Survivor of a horrific attack which left him deaf in one ear and too traumatised to continue his studies, Western Cape-based Cheslin Marsh is the latest recipient of the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation’s annual bursary.
Marsh, who was left for dead after he and his friend Hannah Cornelius were attacked, kidnapped and assaulted by gangsters during the early hours of March 27 2017, was invited as a special guest at a private function in Cape Town on Saturday...
Court reporter
