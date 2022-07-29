×

News

Four in court charged with defrauding business

Premium
29 July 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Several business owners found themselves before court on Friday on charges of defrauding a Gqeberha packing company of more than R1.2m.

Thapelo Goodprayer Mashego, 46, Lebogang Frederic Makololo, 35, owner of Limoz Telecoms 3 CC, Goodness Nkosingphile Mthimkhulu, 36, who owns Sunny Blossom Construction and Projects CC, and Paul Okechukwu Mkporo, 64, of Giniokem Business Enterprises CC, face one count each of fraud. ..

