Former Eskom employee charged with fraud totalling more than R11m
A former Eskom senior billing clerk was arrested on Friday on charges of fraud amounting to more than R11m.
Lizel Quanson Wolmarans, 44, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Friday where she was granted R2,000 bail and ordered to return to court on August 30...
