“The treasurer-general was mandated by the NWC to ask the integrity commission to speed up this matter because the ANC is facing reputational damage,” said an insider. “The first meeting has taken place, by the time the NWC sat the meeting had taken place. It's work in progress, because he will appear again.”
Other insiders said there were calls in that meeting for the commission, led by George Mashamba, to account directly to the NWC.
“The NWC wants the integrity commission to come and account directly to it,” the insider said.
The Phala Phala scandal has become a thorn in the side of Ramaphosa’s presidency, with his political opponents calling for his head.
His opponents say he has to account for the foreign currency at his home. They believe a financial crime was committed, as the money was allegedly not declared to the SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank.
Ramaphosa is being investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, as well as the public protector. He has responded to the 31 questions the public protector requested from him as part of their investigation.
TimesLIVE
Cyril Ramaphosa is accounting to ANC integrity body over Phala Phala
Journalist
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week appeared before the ANC's integrity commission regarding the Phala Phala scandal and is expected to return for a second round.
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Kodwa confirmed to the media on the sidelines of the ANC national policy conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Friday that Ramaphosa had appeared before the commission on Tuesday.
Kodwa did not give details of what was discussed.
Ramaphosa was expected to account to the party’s ethics body over the robbery at his farm in 2020 where it has been alleged millions in foreign currency was stolen. This after former head of state security Arthur Fraser alleged that Ramaphosa was part of a plan to cover up the robbery by allegedly paying off the perpetrators who were allegedly also tortured.
After Tuesday's meeting, the party’s national working committee (NWC) is said to have instructed treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who is also acting as secretary-general, to ask the commission to speed up its probe.
The commission is expected to submit a report on its engagement with Ramaphosa to the NEC.
“The treasurer-general was mandated by the NWC to ask the integrity commission to speed up this matter because the ANC is facing reputational damage,” said an insider. “The first meeting has taken place, by the time the NWC sat the meeting had taken place. It's work in progress, because he will appear again.”
Other insiders said there were calls in that meeting for the commission, led by George Mashamba, to account directly to the NWC.
“The NWC wants the integrity commission to come and account directly to it,” the insider said.
The Phala Phala scandal has become a thorn in the side of Ramaphosa’s presidency, with his political opponents calling for his head.
His opponents say he has to account for the foreign currency at his home. They believe a financial crime was committed, as the money was allegedly not declared to the SA Revenue Service and SA Reserve Bank.
Ramaphosa is being investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, as well as the public protector. He has responded to the 31 questions the public protector requested from him as part of their investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics