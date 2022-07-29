×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

By TIMESLIVE - 29 July 2022

Parliament's inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues on Friday.

