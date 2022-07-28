Two inmates die from suspected food poisoning
Five others fell ill after eating self-made meal of maize meal and sour milk at St Albans Prison
Inquest dockets have been opened into the deaths of two St Albans Prison inmates after allegedly consuming a concoction of maize porridge and sour milk.
The men died at Livingstone Hospital after allegedly eating the same meal on July 1. Five others also became ill...
Two inmates die from suspected food poisoning
Five others fell ill after eating self-made meal of maize meal and sour milk at St Albans Prison
General Reporter
Inquest dockets have been opened into the deaths of two St Albans Prison inmates after allegedly consuming a concoction of maize porridge and sour milk.
The men died at Livingstone Hospital after allegedly eating the same meal on July 1. Five others also became ill...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics