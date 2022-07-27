×

News

Durban security guard falls through roof while chasing suspect

27 July 2022
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A security guard was seriously injured when he fell through a roof while chasing a suspect at premises south of Durban on Wednesday morning.
Image: supplied

A security guard was seriously injured when he fell through a roof while chasing a suspect at premises on Bluff Road, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred shortly after 6am.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene and had difficulty gaining access to the premises.

“The security guard, a man in his 50s, was trying to apprehend a suspect when he fell through the roof,” he said.

Jamieson said the man was assessed and transported to hospital.

Police were at the scene.

TimesLIVE

