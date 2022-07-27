The municipality said it loses around R60m annually to copper theft.
Durban man bust making traditional pots with ‘stolen’ Transnet and municipal copper
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
An illegal scrap metal dealer in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, was found manufacturing traditional three-legged pots using copper and cables allegedly belonging to the eThekwini municipality and Transnet.
The discovery was part of a joint operation by police, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Transnet, Telkom and Eskom.
“The task team received a tip-off and conducted a raid at a house in Ntuzuma. Stripped copper cables were discovered in the yard,” the municipality said.
“While searching the premises, a R5 rifle and round of ammunition were also found.”
Seven men were arrested after being found in possession of copper and cables with an estimated street value of R1.5m.
“The suspects were charged with being in possession of stolen property and the operation of illegal activities. They were due to appear in court today.”
Image: Supplied
The municipality said it loses around R60m annually to copper theft.
“The theft of cables has a negative impact on the city’s communication network, electricity supply and railway and traffic services. Many power outages are due to cable theft.”
The municipality said the task team, is making inroads into curbing cable theft.
Last month the team arrested 29 people in Hammarsdale for allegedly stealing copper cables.
Metro police deputy head Sibonelo Mchunu said: “The public must report such acts because they compromise the quality of life for residents. Community members must not look away when they are aware of syndicates involved in cable theft as it disrupts the provision of services.”
