News

Education department misses deadline for school water disaster plan

MEC will have to tell legislature why assessment not done

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 25 July 2022

Schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga have been dealt another blow after the provincial education department missed its deadline to set up a crucial water disaster plan.

The oversight will see MEC Fundile Gade having to account to the provincial legislature...

