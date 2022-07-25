Education department misses deadline for school water disaster plan
MEC will have to tell legislature why assessment not done
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 25 July 2022
Schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga have been dealt another blow after the provincial education department missed its deadline to set up a crucial water disaster plan.
The oversight will see MEC Fundile Gade having to account to the provincial legislature...
