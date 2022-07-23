×

Horror Eastern Cape taxi-car smash leaves three dead, 16 injured

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 23 July 2022

​A head-on collision between a fully loaded minibus taxi and a car left three people dead and 16 others injured on the N2 outside Mthatha on Saturday afternoon.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident happened near Makhaphetshwini 5km towards Qumbu...

