×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Big babies come out to play in Algoa Bay

Tour group spots two species of migratory whales, both with newborn calves

21 July 2022

A baby boom is happening in the Bay, but these mammals are of the far heftier, sea-bound variety.

Raggy Charters owner Lloyd Edwards said one of the firm’s tour groups had this week witnessed two species of migratory whales, both with newborn calves...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read