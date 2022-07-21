Big babies come out to play in Algoa Bay
Tour group spots two species of migratory whales, both with newborn calves
A baby boom is happening in the Bay, but these mammals are of the far heftier, sea-bound variety.
Raggy Charters owner Lloyd Edwards said one of the firm’s tour groups had this week witnessed two species of migratory whales, both with newborn calves...
Big babies come out to play in Algoa Bay
Tour group spots two species of migratory whales, both with newborn calves
A baby boom is happening in the Bay, but these mammals are of the far heftier, sea-bound variety.
Raggy Charters owner Lloyd Edwards said one of the firm’s tour groups had this week witnessed two species of migratory whales, both with newborn calves...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics