Residents urged to speak up about proposed amendments to Health Act
People who have, or have been in contact with people with, notifiable conditions may be forced to meet certain requirements, says Action4Freedom
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 July 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay residents were encouraged on Wednesday to make their voices heard before August 5 about the proposed amendments to the National Health Act (NHA).
The proposed amendments say that someone who has, or is thought to have, or has been in contact with anyone else with a notifiable medical condition — like Covid-19 — may be subject to certain requirements. ..
Residents urged to speak up about proposed amendments to Health Act
People who have, or have been in contact with people with, notifiable conditions may be forced to meet certain requirements, says Action4Freedom
Nelson Mandela Bay residents were encouraged on Wednesday to make their voices heard before August 5 about the proposed amendments to the National Health Act (NHA).
The proposed amendments say that someone who has, or is thought to have, or has been in contact with anyone else with a notifiable medical condition — like Covid-19 — may be subject to certain requirements. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics