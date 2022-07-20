×

Two to appear in court over counterfeit VW products

By Devon Koen - 20 July 2022

A Gqeberha business owner and his business manager are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in August on charges of contravening the counterfeit and trademark act.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the business owner, 50, and manager, 34, of vehicle accessories company Autostyling in Commercial Road, Sidwell, were served with summonses by the Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team of the Hawks on Tuesday following an in-depth probe...

