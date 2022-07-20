Earlier this year, Mosimane’s management team MT Sports, said the school was seeking to produce well-balanced players.
Pitso Mosimane open to collab on soccer school project
Reporter
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has called for expert help with his latest coaching project.
Mosimane is putting together content for his soccer schools coaching manual.
“This morning, I woke up with so many ideas. Youth football is humbling me as I am putting together content for the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) coaching manual,” he shared on social media.
According to Mosimane, Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools is a football programme that develops young football players with the aim to “create the player of tomorrow”.
“It has also been important for me to check what the successful youth programmes in the world are doing. We have no ego to not learn from the rest of the world. We are open to collaboration, editors, and proof readers who would like to do this for our coaching manual,” he said.
Earlier this year, Mosimane’s management team MT Sports, said the school was seeking to produce well-balanced players.
“The PMSS is part of coach Pitso’s legacy of not only creating the player of tomorrow, but also ensuring he contributes to football in SA, so that it can go back to the level of excellence that we know it can be and, most importantly, to reach new heights,” said Moira Tlhagale, MD of the MT Sports Marketing and Management agency.
It said the football programme would have a holistic approach to developing players on and off the field.
“Key elements that form part of the PMSS programme are to ensure the employment of the right calibre of coaches, adherence to a specified development plan and ensuring the environment the players are in, is safe and they are encouraged to thrive,” MT Sports GM Keletso Totlhanyo said.
