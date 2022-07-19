×

News

WATCH LIVE | Hearings into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continue

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2022

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is continuing on Tuesday. 

On Monday the panel heard how the State Security Agency (SSA) drafted a portion of a 2017 public protector report.

The inquiry heard evidence from Tebogo Kekana, a senior investigator in the office of the public protector who was fired last year after clashing with the office . He is litigating in the labour court, seeking his reinstatement.

TimesLIVE

 

