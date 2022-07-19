WATCH LIVE | Hearings into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continue

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is continuing on Tuesday.
On Monday the panel heard how the State Security Agency (SSA) drafted a portion of a 2017 public protector report.
The inquiry heard evidence from Tebogo Kekana, a senior investigator in the office of the public protector who was fired last year after clashing with the office . He is litigating in the labour court, seeking his reinstatement.
TimesLIVE
Hearings into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continue
TimesLIVE
