×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Protesters loot and destroy truck on Addo Road

By Riaan Marais - 19 July 2022
The truck set alight by protesters on the Addo Road on Tuesday morning
TRUCK DESTROYED: The truck set alight by protesters on the Addo Road on Tuesday morning
Image: WERNER HILLS

A small group of protesters at the Nomakanjani informal settlement, next to Addo Road, took to the streets early on Tuesday morning over service delivery issues.

Residents said their main complaint was over electricity supply to the area.

A truck, en route to deliver food products to Addo, was stopped, looted and set alight.

The road has since been reopened and police are at the scene monitoring the situation.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read