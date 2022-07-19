A small group of protesters at the Nomakanjani informal settlement, next to Addo Road, took to the streets early on Tuesday morning over service delivery issues.
Residents said their main complaint was over electricity supply to the area.
A truck, en route to deliver food products to Addo, was stopped, looted and set alight.
The road has since been reopened and police are at the scene monitoring the situation.
HeraldLIVE
Protesters loot and destroy truck on Addo Road
Image: WERNER HILLS
