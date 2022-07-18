President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the International Mandela Day commemoration in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
He is expected to be joined by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
The president is also expected to embark on the Clear Rivers Campaign in Gqeberha.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa to lead Mandela Day commemoration
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the International Mandela Day commemoration in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
He is expected to be joined by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.
The president is also expected to embark on the Clear Rivers Campaign in Gqeberha.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
World