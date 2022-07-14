×

Metro, bus shelter contractor feud over R8m fee

14 July 2022
Mandilakhe Kwababana
It has been almost two years since construction on the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus shelter project was halted and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and contractor are yet to find common ground.

The parties are embroiled in a legal battle over finances...

