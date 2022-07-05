Worry worm sisters here to put a smile on your face

Cute creatures knitted by Gqeberha women find their way across the city and overseas

Premium By Tshepiso Mametela -

“I’m not lost, I’m just alone, if I make you smile, please take me home.”



Worry worms, loving knitted by a Gqeberha woman are placing smiles on the faces of all who find them across the city, and have even been shipped as far off as Mauritius and the UK...