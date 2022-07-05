Arcadia residents raise funds to safeguard substation
Residents in Arcadia in Gqeberha’s northern areas took the safeguarding of a substation into their own hands by raising funds to install a steel door.
Grootboom Street resident Nathalie Pieterse said the continuous theft of cables in Ward 34, resulting in electricity being disconnected for long periods at a time, spurred them on to do something about it...
