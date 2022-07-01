'KK' confessed he betrayed Nyerere with IMF, World Bank: Thabo Mbeki

The admission apparently took place during Kaunda’s address to the now-defunct Frontline States, a group of African countries that resolved to defeat the apartheid regime in SA.

Such was the level of honesty on the difficulties in mounting a liberation struggle by Kaunda, according to former SA president Thabo Mbeki who on Thursday delivered an inaugural memorial lecture in remembrance of the fallen liberation hero.

“[Kaunda] reported that he and Mwalimu Nyerere had an agreement that they would never allow the situation to arise when their two countries would have to appeal to the IMF and the World Bank for help,” said Mbeki. “He said that the reality, however, was that, in his words, ‘I have betrayed Mwalimu’. He said that even as he was speaking, there was an IMF representative at the ministry of finance in Lusaka.

“Now the government could not take any important decision on the economy without consulting the IMF representative to seek his agreement. He described this as a defeat for Zambia and himself, and said they had to act to reverse it.