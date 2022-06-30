Couple assaulted by thugs in Walmer home robbery
Police in Gqeberha are on the hunt for five robbers who broke into a home in Walmer and assaulted a couple before stealing cash and valuables on Thursday morning.
Two armed men reportedly cornered the homeowner after entering the property in River Road through a patio door shortly before 10am...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.