This adrenaline-filled act won’t disappoint
A thrill a minute is in store for audiences brave enough to keep their eyes on the Urban Circus as performers push the limit of possibilities.
Produced by Johannesburg circus company The Cirk and physical theatre practitioner and Cirque du Soleil alumnus Daniel Buckland, Urban Circus is a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat production...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.