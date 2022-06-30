This adrenaline-filled act won’t disappoint

Premium By Devon Koen -

A thrill a minute is in store for audiences brave enough to keep their eyes on the Urban Circus as performers push the limit of possibilities.



Produced by Johannesburg circus company The Cirk and physical theatre practitioner and Cirque du Soleil alumnus Daniel Buckland, Urban Circus is a nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat production...