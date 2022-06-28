WATCH | Sombre mood at Enyobeni tavern tragedy prayer meeting

Bereaved parents and families in Scenery Park, East London, gathered for a prayer meeting on Monday after the deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The cause of the tragedy is still under investigation by authorities. The Daily Dispatch reported initial speculation was that patrons were exposed to some form of poison as none of the bodies had visible injuries.

The owner of the establishment denied allowing underaged patrons into the venue, while social media posts suggest otherwise.

Moments before the tragedy, hundreds of young people had filled the street outside the establishment.

Initially, speculation had been that the youngsters — mostly children — were there to celebrate the end of the school term, but a Facebook post on the tavern’s website showed it had earlier promoted two birthday parties booked to take place on the night of the tragedy.

The mother of a 17-year-old who died at the establishment told the SABC her child had a promising future and the family looked to her to get an education and make something of her life. She said the teen had saved money three weeks before the event.