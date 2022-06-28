Nelson Mandela Bay water collection points set to operate this week
Slight reprieve for residents after good rains in catchment area of dams supplying metro
Water collection points in Nelson Mandela Bay are expected to be up and running this week.
Water boss Joseph Tsatsire said while the Churchill Dam had seen an increase of at least 6% following last week’s rain, the water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay remained dire. ..
