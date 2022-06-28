Baby boy found abandoned in a box in New Brighton

The police have appealed to the community for assistance in tracing the parents of a baby boy abandoned in a box and discovered by a passer-by in New Brighton on Sunday.

The Motherwell family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit responded to reports about the baby at a park in Gqalo Street.

They found him unharmed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said he had been taken to Dora Nginza Hospital for further assessments.

“At about midday on Sunday, a community member, who was looking for scrap metal, stumbled upon the baby,she said”.

“He had been placed inside a box near a tree in the park.

He then sought the assistance of other residents and they contacted the police,” Naidu said.

She said a case of abandonment was under investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the parents of this child.

“Also, should they know of any woman who recently gave birth and is no longer with a child, they should contact the Motherwell police station.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrant Officer Riaan Krause on 071-352-4674, or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The police will treat all information with confidentiality, and callers can remain anonymous.

