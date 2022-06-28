×

News

Five die in accident outside Gqeberha

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
28 June 2022
Two vehicles collided head-on, with the Renault catching fire on Monday afternoon. The five occupants burnt beyond recognition.
FATAL CRASH: Two vehicles collided head-on, with the Renault catching fire on Monday afternoon. The five occupants burnt beyond recognition. 
Five people died, while two others escaped uninjured, during an accident between a truck and a motor vehicle on the R72 outside Gqeberha on Monday afternoon. 

The two vehicles had collided head-on, with the Renault catching fire. The five occupants burnt beyond recognition. 

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the incident occurred at about 2pm, 5km outside Gqeberha.

“Both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions.

The truck, with two occupants, collided with the Renault, which had five occupants, including a minor. They were travelling from Gqeberha towards Port Alfred.

The truck driver and his passenger escaped unharmed.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation. 

