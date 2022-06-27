Grim search for clues at East London tavern of death

Bodies of 21 children taken for toxicology tests as high-level team begins investigation

Premium By Aphiwe Deklerk and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha -

As the families of the 21 children who died in an East London tavern in the early hours of Sunday battled to process the enormity of the tragedy, police investigators spent hours combing the scene, trying to piece together the cause of their deaths.



The victims were aged between 13 and 17, prompting searching questions about how they died and why children had been allowed into the drinking establishment in the first place, DispatchLIVE reports (https://www.dispatchlive.co.za/news/2022-06-27-stampede-ruled-out-after-21-teens-die-in-east-london-tavern/). ..