This is why public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi was suspended

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the director-general at the department of public enterprises, has been placed on precautionary suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

This came after a whistle-blower allegation regarding his conduct in the process to appoint a security manager at the department.

The suspension, at the instruction of justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, was announced by the department on Friday.

Though Tlhakudi’s suspension was made public on Friday, TimesLIVE understands he has been on special leave since the first week of May after a whistle-blower report was filed with the Public Service Commission.

The complaint, TimesLIVE understands, was that Tlhakudi overruled panel recommendations in the process to appoint a security manager in the department.

Tlhakudi could not immediately be reached for comment.