Case of man accused of stabbing pupil to death at KZN school postponed

Chaos erupted on Friday outside the Ndwedwe magistrate’s court, where community members tried to block the police van transporting a man accused of stabbing a pupil to death at her school last month.

Phindile Gcwensa, 19, was attacked allegedly by Nduduzo Mpanza, 23, in front of her schoolmates at Nqakathela Secondary School in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on May 5.

Earlier that day, Gcwensa spotted Mpanza during the school break and remained on the school premises fearing for her life. Later that afternoon, Mpanza allegedly sneaked in and stabbed her with a knife.

Speaking to TimesLIVE outside the court, Phindile's uncle Thami Gcwensa said he was outraged the incident happened on the school premises.

Gcwensa said Phindile had been in a relationship with Mpanza and it had ended.

Mpanza first appeared in court on May 16 when he abandoned his bail application, fearing the community would take the law into their own hands.