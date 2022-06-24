Makhanda ready to welcome visitors to National Arts Festival

Premium By Devon Koen -

With more than 250 productions, exhibitions, talks and workshops on offer, the 48th instalment of the annual National Arts Festival hosted in Makhanda has officially begun.



After two years of the festival hosting performers and artists online, the new revamped and streamlined live festival taking place from June 23 to July 3 with the tagline “It Will Change You” has been punted as an event to remember...