Soweto residents descend on City of Joburg to protest against poor service delivery

Hundreds of disgruntled Soweto residents on Tuesday descended on the Johannesburg CBD in preparation to march to the office of mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Controversial figure Nhlanhla Lux is one of those leading residents who are to hand over a memorandum containing a list of grievances they are demanding the city resolves.

Lux, speaking to residents at the Peter Ross Park in Empire Road before the start of the march, demanded that city officials “stop loving politics more than your children”.