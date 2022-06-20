WATCH LIVE | SCA judge Mandisa Maya on hot seat for deputy chief justice
Supreme Court of Appeal judge, president Mandisa Maya is being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for the deputy chief justice position.
Maya will replace current chief justice Raymond Zondo, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year.
TimesLIVE
