Gqeberha brand ambassador holds boot camp on feminine hygiene
Fitness trainer, professional nurse want to help ensure women understand their own bodies
Feminine hygiene remains a difficult topic for women and, in the age of easy access to information, some may be easily miseducated about it.
This is the view of 23-year-old Gqeberha industrial engineer and Bic Soleil ambassador Khona Dunjwa, who gathered young women at the Donkin Reserve in Central on Saturday for a feminine hygiene boot camp...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.