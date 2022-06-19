Gqeberha brand ambassador holds boot camp on feminine hygiene

Fitness trainer, professional nurse want to help ensure women understand their own bodies

By Zamandulo Malonde -

Feminine hygiene remains a difficult topic for women and, in the age of easy access to information, some may be easily miseducated about it.



This is the view of 23-year-old Gqeberha industrial engineer and Bic Soleil ambassador Khona Dunjwa, who gathered young women at the Donkin Reserve in Central on Saturday for a feminine hygiene boot camp...