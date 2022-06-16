Young adults receive more grants than general adult population: study

However, the opinions expressed by young people and adult South Africans were almost on a par on opinions about politics, political parties, and elections in SA.

The study showed 43% of those aged 18-24 agreed that elections expressed the will of the people, and almost the same percentage (44%) of all adult South Africans agreed with that statement.

It was the same with the statement that “there is no political party in the country expressing my view”, where 37% of the 19 -24 age group agreed with the statement and 36% of all adult South Africans concurred.

Ipsos said apart from the fact that these figures look rather similar, it was a worry that less than half of South Africans in all adult age groups agree with these opinions.

The market research company said it showed the phenomenon that has developed over the last number of years that voters became more and more disillusioned in political parties and politicians.

“This feeling of disillusionment manifested in the low turnout of last year’s local government elections.”

The study also showed that young people (18-24) are definitely well-connected, with 98% having access to a cellphone, albeit not always a smartphone.

In addition, a remarkably high proportion (92%) of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 have also indicated that they have access to the internet, though many of them do not have access at home, work, or an educational institution.

The study found most have access via their mobile phones.

TimesLIVE