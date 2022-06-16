Funnyman Suhayl Essa on his way to Gqeberha

Comedian Dr Suhayl Essa is coming to Gqeberha on July 2.

Essa, who has been a comedian for seven years, often has audiences in stitches with his witty, family-friendly jokes and has partnered with GQ Comedy for the show in Gqeberha.

GQ Comedy owner Emilio Tobias said the long-awaited Beginning Again show would be at the Savoy Theatre.

Essa, 29, spent most of his nights in university at comedy clubs in the audience until he built up enough courage to get on stage.

He fell in love with comedy at the age of 22.

His motivation to get on stage came from his love of making people laugh.

When the hard lockdown started and live shows stopped, he decided to return to the health profession to support front-line workers in the emergency department.

“I would say I got my big break in comedy last year while touring the country doing my own solo shows.”

He said the response from people during the tour had been overwhelming.

He has already performed solo in Zeerust, Mahikeng, Polokwane, Pietermaritzburg, Lenasia, Cape Town, Gaborone, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

“I had been getting a lot of requests to do a show [in Gqeberha] and naturally it was the best place in the Eastern Cape to visit,” he said.

“Many comedians don’t have the resources to host their own comedy shows.

“Audiences are coming out and with the drop in infections and easing up of lockdown, the shows have become bigger and bigger.

“I have partnered up with GQ Comedy on this show and they really are pushing to grow the comedy industry in Gqeberha.”

