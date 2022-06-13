×

News

Emergency services searching for 6-year-old who fell into 'open manhole' while playing

Belinda Pheto
Reporter
13 June 2022
Emergency services officials are busy with a search and rescue mission for a six-year-old who slipped and fell into an open manhole in Soweto.
Image: Twitter: @MichaelSun168

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they received a call just after 9.30am on Monday alerting them that a child had fallen into a manhole while playing.

Mulaudzi said their search and rescue unit is on site together with Joburg Water searching for the child.

Environment and infrastructure services MEC Michael Sun said in a tweet he will monitor the situation and ensure all available resources are used to rescue the child.

