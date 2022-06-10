Steenhuisen to Ramaphosa: Farmgate is a big, ugly stain on your presidency

DA leader John Steenhuisen has compared President Cyril Ramaphosa to a two-bit mob boss and his Farmgate scandal to his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla debacle.

Steenhuisen criticised Ramaphosa for not addressing the scandal that broke out last week when former state security boss Arthur Fraser announced he had laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa for allegedly covering up a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Steenhuisen was participating in the 2022/23 presidency budget vote that Ramaphosa tabled in the National Assembly earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Steenhuisen reiterated a call he made earlier in the week that Ramaphosa has to “come clean” about the robbery and questioned the president’s motives for not reporting the crime to the police.

“South Africans don’t want this, and they don’t deserve this. They don’t want a two-bit mob boss with houses stuffed full of dirty cash for a president. They want someone who leads by example — someone who puts his or her personal ambitions a distant second to the needs of the country,” he said.

Steenhuisen said he wants Ramaphosa to imagine what the Farmgate scandal looks like to an ordinary South African.

“What should a hard-working, taxpaying citizen make of a remote farmhouse where tens of millions of rand in foreign currency have been stuffed into the upholstery of the sitting room furniture? What should such a citizen think when told that more than R60m of this hidden cash was stolen, and that the president didn’t want anyone to ever know about it?

“That he had the suspects tracked, rounded up, interrogated and paid off to keep their mouths shut?”