R16m to rebuild houses hit by floods at Alfred Nzo district municipality

The national department of human settlements has approved more than R16m for rebuilding houses destroyed during the recent floods at the Alfred Nzo district municipality in the Eastern Cape.

“On Tuesday we are going to transfer R8.5m of the total amount to the district municipality. These funds can only be used for human settlements development and not for anything else,” deputy minister of human settlements Pam Tshwete said on Thursday.

Tshwete said this during the handover of houses at Ludeke village in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality in Bhizana. She said the allocation will be used for affected households in Ntabankulu, Umzimvubu, Matatiele and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipalities.

Tshwete said the delivery of houses to the vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, child-headed households, military veterans and people with disabilities, remains one of the government's priorities.

This was echoed by Eastern Cape human settlements MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, who said the provincial department’s budget allocation of R1.4bn — expected to deliver more than 7,000 housing units — will also prioritise vulnerable group.

“Our priority is to ensure that indigent households and vulnerable groups have shelter. We appeal to those who are on the waiting list to bear with us. We shall deliver on our promises,” Kontsiwe said.

TimesLIVE