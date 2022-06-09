LISTEN | Get the lowdown on Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis

With the Churchill Dam expected to run dry in a few days, renewed efforts to plug the thousands of leaks driving Nelson Mandela Bay’s water crisis are under way.

The city is in the midst of a severe water shortage worsened by leaks resulting in drinking water going down the drain every day.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Luvuyo Bangazi, spokesperson for the multisectoral joint operations crisis committee that has been established under the leadership of the national department of water & sanitation.