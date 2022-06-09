LISTEN | Get the lowdown on Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis
The city is in the midst of a severe water shortage worsened by leaks resulting in drinking water going down the drain every day.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Luvuyo Bangazi, spokesperson for the multisectoral joint operations crisis committee that has been established under the leadership of the national department of water & sanitation.
