LISTEN | Get the lowdown on Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis

09 June 2022
DAY ZERO LOOMS: The supply from the Churchill Dam, pictured, and the Impofu Dam, both on the Kromme River system west of Humansdorp, has long been the lifeblood of Nelson Mandela Bay, but today they are close to empty.
The city is in the midst of a severe water shortage worsened by leaks resulting in drinking water going down the drain every day.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Luvuyo Bangazi, spokesperson for the multisectoral joint operations crisis committee that has been established under the leadership of the national department of water & sanitation.

