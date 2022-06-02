Ramaphosa extends his condolences on death of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday conveyed his condolences to the royal family and nation of the AmaMpondo Kingdom after the death of King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau.

The King died on Tuesday night.

DispatchLIVE reported that the King's distraught mother said her 47-year-old son had been in hospital since March. He was admitted at St Augustine Hospital in Durban and died on his way to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg for liver treatment.

“The president's thoughts are with the late king’s mother, Queen Zuziwe Victoria, sisters Princesses Nontsasa and Ziyanda, five children and the Mpondo royal family at large,” read a statement from the presidency.

It said Kumkani Tyelovuyo Sigcau was the first king to be recognised in this capacity during the term of Ramaphosa.

The two engaged on numerous occasions on service delivery and local development initiatives residing under the district development model (DDM).