Parliament endorses Xolile George's appointment as its new admin boss

“The tenure of Mr Xolile George has left local government health in a death spiral and that cannot be ignored,” she said.

Parliament needed someone with sound and stable financial capability to look after its finances and not a deployed cadre who will make decisions based on ideology, said Mazzone.

The EFF’s Yoliswa Yako said the party does not trust George and will never trust him.

“We will never trust deployees of the ANC in our lifetime,” she said.

The party will also oppose any adjustment of his salary from what was published in the advertisement for the job.

“We also want to make it clear that no-one is going to be paid some amount that is negotiated in corridors. An advert was publicly circulated and a salary for secretary to parliament is public knowledge and it is R2.4m per annum,” she said.

The prescribed salary package as per the advertisement is between R2.4m and R2.6m. Parliament said it is offering George the latter (highest notch) as he was already earning more at Salga.

“He applied knowing (this) and if he doesn’t want the advertised amount, he shouldn’t have applied and should go home,” said Yako.

While the IFP supported George’s appointment, its chief whip Narend Singh, who was also a member of the panel that interviewed and selected George, cautioned that the IFP will monitor closely that his salary is not adjusted.