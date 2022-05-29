Two Hawks officers and a traditional healer arrested in sting operation

A Hawks officer and a traditional healer will appear in court on Monday after being arrested for alleged theft and dealing in and illegal possession of ammunition.

Another Hawks officer was arrested for allegedly trying to conceal evidence in this matter.

The two officers are based at the national headquarters of the elite police investigating unit in Pretoria, police said in a statement.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said the officers, a lieutenant-colonel and a captain, were arrested in a sting operation on Friday by the Hawks' national priority violent crimes and tactical operations management section.

Mbambo said after information had been gathered about a lieutenant-colonel who intended to supply SAPS ammunition to a traditional healer, a sting operation was conducted.