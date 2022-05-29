Five die in two collisions on Nelson Mandela Bay roads

Five people died in two separate accidents in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.

In the first incident a biker died when his motorbike collided with a cow near Kariega on Friday.

Another four people died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck near Despatch on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first incident occurred at about 7pm on Friday when Quinton van Jaarsveld was riding his bike on the Rocklands Road, heading from Kariega towards Gqeberha.

“Van Jaarsveld collided with a cow and died on the scene. A case of culpable homicide is under investigation,” Naidu said.

In a separate incident the following night, shortly before 11pm, SA Police Service members responded to an accident on the R75 in Despatch, where a Toyota Yaris collided with a truck.

“It is alleged that the Yaris was driving on the wrong side of the road in the direction of the oncoming traffic on the R75.

“The truck, that was transporting led, warned the oncoming vehicle by flickering his lights, however he could not avoid the head on collision,” Naidu said.

The two men and two women in the Yaris died on the scene. The police have traced the family of the man presumed to have been driving the car, but the identity of the other three occupants are still unknown at this stage, and no names have been released yet.

Despatch SAPS are investigating a case of culpable homicide and have urged anyone with information about the accident or the deceased to contact them on 082-441-7828 or 041-933-8000. Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or go to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE