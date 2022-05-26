Nelson Mandela Bay Metro works to fine-tune SMME policy
Move to clarify how contracts are allocated and distinction between municipal and private projects
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to fine-tune its procurement policy for SMMEs to explicitly state how 30% of all municipal contracts will be set aside for the emerging businesses.
The municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture committee also wants to educate SMMEs on the policy in an effort to stop the disruption of privately run construction projects in the city...
