Students bring new perspective to name changes
Africa Day sees play performed on banks of Baakens River
What is in a name?
Bachelor of Arts in Live Performance students from Gqeberha’s AFDA campus have been exploring the significance of the city’s name change from Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.