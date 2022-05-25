×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Minibus taxis crash head-on in Gqeberha

By Devon Koen - 25 May 2022
Emergency services are still on the scene of an accident between two minibus taxis involved in Struanway.
ACCIDENT SCENE: Emergency services are still on the scene of an accident between two minibus taxis involved in Struanway.
Image: Supplied

Emergency services are still on the scene of an accident between two minibus taxis involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday in Struanway.

While details remain sketchy, Eastern Cape  traffic department spokesperson Charles Bramwell confirmed two taxis were involved, with one believed to be ferrying schoolchildren.

It is believed the two drivers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bramwell urged motorists to be cautious when travelling in the area.

HeraldLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read