Minibus taxis crash head-on in Gqeberha

Emergency services are still on the scene of an accident between two minibus taxis involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday in Struanway.

While details remain sketchy, Eastern Cape traffic department spokesperson Charles Bramwell confirmed two taxis were involved, with one believed to be ferrying schoolchildren.

It is believed the two drivers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Bramwell urged motorists to be cautious when travelling in the area.

HeraldLIVE