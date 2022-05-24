×

Africa facing waste nightmare

Broken infrastructure contributing to build up of plastics, but grim situation can be turned around, conference hears

By Guy Rogers - 24 May 2022

Africa is facing a major collision between broken infrastructure, poor service delivery and a rising mountain of unmanaged waste.

But through proper planning, partnership and commitment this grim scenario can be avoided and sustainable value can be swiftly built...

