Africa facing waste nightmare
Broken infrastructure contributing to build up of plastics, but grim situation can be turned around, conference hears
Africa is facing a major collision between broken infrastructure, poor service delivery and a rising mountain of unmanaged waste.
But through proper planning, partnership and commitment this grim scenario can be avoided and sustainable value can be swiftly built...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.